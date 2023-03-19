Chase Empsall, of St. Johnsbury, has been named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at the University of Maine in Orono. To be eligible for the full-time dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.50 or higher semester grade point average.
Chase Empsall Named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at University of Maine
