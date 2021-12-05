Chelsea Diagle, of Derby Line, a student in the Radiologic Science program in the School of Health Sciences at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., was inducted into Alpha Eta, the national honor society for the allied health professions, during a recent on-campus ceremony. To be eligible for induction, undergraduate students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and graduate students must have a GPA of 3.8 or higher and be in the top 20 percent of the graduating class. All inductees must show a capacity for leadership and achievement, show promise for their profession and be recommended by a faculty member or dean.

