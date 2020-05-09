Chelsea Ott Accepted Into Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Chelsea Ott, a freshman at Lyndon Institute, was recently accepted into the Upward Bound program at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. At LI, Chelsea plays on the softball and field hockey teams, and also participates on the dance team both for LI and at a local studio where she has been dancing since the age of 3.
In addition to Chelsea’s outstanding extracurricular record so far, she is also a high honor student, working incredibly hard to earn straight A’s every quarter. She really enjoys science and math and is currently considering Biomedical Engineering as a potential college major. Chelsea learned about Upward Bound through her sister, Haley, and she is very excited to dive into the program and take advantage of everything it has to offer.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college-preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest-income, first-in-family, college-bound students with the academic background, college-preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in nine area high schools dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound office at (802)-626-3814.
(0) comments
