Chelsea Ott Awarded Vermont Presidential Scholarship From Saint Michael’s College
Chelsea Ott, a senior at Lyndon Institute and a member of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound Program, has recently been awarded the Saint Michael’s College Vermont Presidential Scholarship. To be eligible for the Presidential Scholarship, students must be nominated by a Vermont high school, maintain an A- or higher average in a challenging college preparatory high school curriculum, and be in the top 10 percent of their graduating class. Chelsea’s award covers the entire cost of tuition at Saint Michael’s for four years, a scholarship with a value of over $190,000.

At LI, Chelsea maintains outstanding grades while taking the hardest classes available to her, participating in sports, and being very involved in her school and community. Chelsea maintains a very rigorous course load of AP, dual enrollment, honors and accelerated classes, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has developed outstanding relationships with her teachers and her peers and has become a very important part of LI. Chelsea was recently notified that she was selected as the top student in the school and received national recognition from the College Board for Academic Achievement on the AP exams for the National Rural and Small Town Award.

