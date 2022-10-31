WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) recently announced the recipients of its fall 2022 At-Risk grant, awarded to 12 sites across Vermont and New Hampshire. The grant provides inspiring literacy activities, storytelling presentations, and new books to children at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills.

Area Vermont recipients includes the NorthWoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston, and the Kingdom East School District Afterschool Program in Lyndon.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.