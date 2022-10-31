WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) recently announced the recipients of its fall 2022 At-Risk grant, awarded to 12 sites across Vermont and New Hampshire. The grant provides inspiring literacy activities, storytelling presentations, and new books to children at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills.
Area Vermont recipients includes the NorthWoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston, and the Kingdom East School District Afterschool Program in Lyndon.
“One of the goals of this CLiF grant is to support our program partners in increasing parent, caregiver, and family engagement around literacy. The CLiF storytelling event works well as a family literacy event where the CLiF presenter can engage directly with parents, grandparents, caregivers, and program staff to share tips and strategies for sharing books with children of all ages,” said CLiF Program Manager Jana Brown.
“Encouraging the entire family to attend these events, participate in the storytelling presentation and pick out new books together helps to bring families together through books and stories. Family re-engagement after several challenging years in our school communities is an important part of the work that CLiF is undertaking along with our community partners.”
CLiF is currently accepting applications for the Spring 2023 At-Risk grant. For more information, go to the CLiF website: clifonline.org for more details.
