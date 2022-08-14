WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has selected 12 public libraries across Vermont and New Hampshire as recipients of its 2022-2023 Rural Libraries grant program. Each of the chosen sites will receive two story-telling performances hosted by CLiF’s professional presenters, new books for the public library, new books for the local elementary school library, a mini-grant for library programming, and new books for children to choose and keep for themselves.
The program’s goal is to help small-town libraries create excitement around reading and writing, increase circulation and strengthen community ties.
“Applications from this group of libraries showed how public libraries are managing the lingering implications of COVID shut downs and finding opportunities to help the students and families in their communities to find comfort, resources, and connection in the library,” CLiF Program Director Meredith Scott said.
To be considered for the grant, libraries must be located in towns with a population of 5,000 or less. Since 1998, CLiF has partnered with approximately 90 percent of libraries in both states that fall into that category.
The 2022-2023 area libraries are: Hill Library in Strafford, N.H.; Coventry Village School in Coventry; Leach Public Library in Irasburg.
CLiF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among children up to age 12 at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, CLiF has supported and inspired over 350,000 young readers and writers through its literacy program grants and has given almost $10 million in new, high quality children’s books. For more information about CLiF, visit www.clifonline.org.
