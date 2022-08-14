WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has selected 12 public libraries across Vermont and New Hampshire as recipients of its 2022-2023 Rural Libraries grant program. Each of the chosen sites will receive two story-telling performances hosted by CLiF’s professional presenters, new books for the public library, new books for the local elementary school library, a mini-grant for library programming, and new books for children to choose and keep for themselves.

The program’s goal is to help small-town libraries create excitement around reading and writing, increase circulation and strengthen community ties.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.