WATERBURY CENTER, VT — Twelve public libraries in Vermont and New Hampshire are recipients of the 2023-2024 Rural Library grant awarded by the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF). The grant provides $2,500 in new children’s books for the public and local school libraries, literacy programming events, storytelling sessions, book giveaways, and more.
Area grantees are: the Alden Balch Memorial Library in Lunenburg; Fairlee Public Library in Fairlee, Vt.; Marc A. Hurzeler M.D. Library in Jefferson, N.H.; and Patten Library in North Haverhill, N.H.
“CLiF’s Rural Library grant program is a wonderful way to support libraries by generating awareness and enthusiasm through in-person events and book giveaways for local children,” said CLiF Program Manager Cassie Willner. “In addition, we know how important it is to help small libraries update and diversify their children’s book collections.”
Awarded annually to selected public libraries in the Twin States, CLiF’s Rural Library grant is designed to help small-town libraries create excitement around literacy, update their collections, increase circulation, and strengthen community ties.
“Libraries are a vital community resource, and a big part of this grant is about helping children and the adults in their lives become better acquainted with all that their local library has to offer,” CLiF Executive Director Laura Rice said. “CLiF bolsters librarians’ community outreach efforts by providing funding for new books, literacy events, and other creative initiatives.”
Each of the chosen sites will receive two storytelling performances hosted by CLiF’s professional presenters, new books for the public library, new books for the local elementary school library, a mini-grant for library family programming, and new books for children to choose and keep.
“This was a competitive grant year with more applicants than we could fund, and the interest in the grant shows that small public libraries are coming out of the pandemic eager to reconnect with their communities and boost engagement around reading,” Willner said.
To be considered for the grant, libraries must be located in New Hampshire or Vermont towns with a population of 5,000 or less, and show demonstrated need. Since 1998, CLiF has partnered with approximately 90 percent of libraries in both states that fall into that category.
