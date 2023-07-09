WATERBURY CENTER, VT — Twelve public libraries in Vermont and New Hampshire are recipients of the 2023-2024 Rural Library grant awarded by the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF). The grant provides $2,500 in new children’s books for the public and local school libraries, literacy programming events, storytelling sessions, book giveaways, and more.

Area grantees are: the Alden Balch Memorial Library in Lunenburg; Fairlee Public Library in Fairlee, Vt.; Marc A. Hurzeler M.D. Library in Jefferson, N.H.; and Patten Library in North Haverhill, N.H.

