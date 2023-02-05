WATERBURY CENTER, VT — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has a free writing contest and several literacy grants currently available to public libraries, schools, community partners and organizations serving children ages 0-12 in Vermont and New Hampshire.

CLiF’s programming is designed to help build a love of reading and writing. Since 1998, CLiF has provided free and inspiring literacy programs and brand-new books to children up to age 12 in almost 85 percent of the communities in New Hampshire and Vermont.

