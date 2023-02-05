WATERBURY CENTER, VT — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has a free writing contest and several literacy grants currently available to public libraries, schools, community partners and organizations serving children ages 0-12 in Vermont and New Hampshire.
CLiF’s programming is designed to help build a love of reading and writing. Since 1998, CLiF has provided free and inspiring literacy programs and brand-new books to children up to age 12 in almost 85 percent of the communities in New Hampshire and Vermont.
“We are excited to offer a variety of literacy grants for new and old partners alike,” stated CLiF program manager, Cassie Willner. “Now, more than ever, we know these opportunities matter for kids and we are deeply committed to reaching underserved communities across VT and NH.”
Grant applications, including eligibility requirements, are available at www.clifonline.org. Through these and other grants, CLiF aims to ensure all children continue to learn and develop strong literacy skills amidst the challenges of our current world.
Two-Sentence Winter Writing Contest: Open to all New Hampshire and Vermont children aged 12 and under, the Two-Sentence Winter Writing Contest is free to enter. The challenge: using only two sentences, write a story about winter. Prizes will be awarded to top entries in each age category. The deadline is Feb. 28. For more details, visit https://clifonline.org/winter-writing-contest/.
Revive Your Literacy Programming: This grant provides $500 to past CLiF grantees to help them revive enthusiasm for reading and writing programs, with options including author/illustrator visit, books, school-wide projects and more. Because of the nature of this grant, we are looking for partners who can act quickly and implement activities for Spring 2023. Applications are due on Feb. 10.
Community Building: The Children’s Literacy Foundation’s Community Building Grants are designed to connect kids with their communities while building a love of literacy. This grant opportunity is for Spring 2023, with applications due on March 1.
Year of the Book: This grant offers $25,000 value of literacy programming and new books to qualifying elementary schools in New Hampshire or Vermont. Eligible schools have a minimum of 35 percent of students qualifying for free/reduced lunch and at least 30 percent scoring below proficient on reading and writing assessments. Programming includes author visits and writing workshops, family literacy events, mini-grants for classroom projects, new books for the classrooms and the school and local public libraries, as well as ten new books for each child to choose. Applications are due March 1 for the 2023-2024 school year.
Summer Readers: CLiF’s Summer Readers program brings Vermont and New Hampshire authors, illustrators and storytellers to spaces where kids spend time in the summer to get them excited about reading and writing. Summer Readers events also include book giveaways, where kids choose two new books for themselves to bring home. Applications are due on May 31.
CLiF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among under-resourced children up to age 12 throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, CLiF has supported and inspired over 350,000 young readers and writers through its literacy program grants and has given away over $10 million in new, high quality children’s books. For more information about CLiF, visit www.clifonline.org.
