Civics Ed Preparations
Buy Now

These Groveton High School leaders are wasting no time brewing up plans for Civics Education. Teachers will have the opportunity to collaborate on assessment practices and formative work in preparation for the civics testing requirement effective July 2023. "The team is taking a very proactive approach to supporting student learning and preparedness to meet the expectations around this mandate. They even dedicated time during Halloween festivities!" said Dr. Ronna HasBrouck, Superintendent of Schools, SAU 58. Shown above from left: Crystal Shallow, high school social studies; Mallory Langkau, middle school and high school social studies; and Erin Messer, Groveton High School principal. (Courtesy photo)

These Groveton High School leaders are wasting no time brewing up plans for Civics Education. Teachers will have the opportunity to collaborate on assessment practices and formative work in preparation for the civics testing requirement effective July 2023. “The team is taking a very proactive approach to supporting student learning and preparedness to meet the expectations around this mandate. They even dedicated time during Halloween festivities!” said Dr. Ronna HasBrouck, Superintendent of Schools, SAU 58. Shown above from left: Crystal Shallow, high school social studies; Mallory Langkau, middle school and high school social studies; and Erin Messer, Groveton High School principal. (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.