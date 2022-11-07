Civics Ed Preparations

These Groveton High School leaders are wasting no time brewing up plans for Civics Education. Teachers will have the opportunity to collaborate on assessment practices and formative work in preparation for the civics testing requirement effective July 2023. “The team is taking a very proactive approach to supporting student learning and preparedness to meet the expectations around this mandate. They even dedicated time during Halloween festivities!” said Dr. Ronna HasBrouck, Superintendent of Schools, SAU 58. Shown above from left: Crystal Shallow, high school social studies; Mallory Langkau, middle school and high school social studies; and Erin Messer, Groveton High School principal. (Courtesy photo)
