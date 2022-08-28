Clara Bartlett, of Lyndonville, is a recipient of Elmira College’s annual Key Award. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Sponsored by the Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities. The Key Award ceremony took place on Aug. 22, 2022 at the college campus in Elmira, N.Y.

