Duncan McDougal, the director of the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF), shares stories and new books with preK-sixth-grade students at Craftsbury Academy on Oct. 27. The visit was a part of the 2021- 2022 Rural Libraries grant that was awarded to the John Woodruff Simpson Library in East Craftsbury. The grant includes $500 of new books for the school library, and $2000 of new books for the Simpson Library, which arrived with McDougal and are now available for checkout. The Simpson Library is open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon; Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2-6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 noon; Sundays 12 noon to 1 p.m. The grant also includes an author visit and book giveaway with the students in the coming spring, as well as a $250 mini-grant for family programming at the library. Courtesy photo)

