LYNDON — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s career services office is accepting donations of clothing for professional purposes for the student Career Closet at NVU’s Lyndon campus.
Appropriate items of clean, gently used clothing in modern styles include dress pants and shirts, skirts, suits, shoes, belts and business accessories that students may take for free for jobs, interviews, internships and presentations. The closet also accepts winter coats and jackets for student use.
