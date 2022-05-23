CMFkids Recognizes SAU 58 For Pursuit Of Excellence On Behalf Of Children

President and CEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation Ned Olney, and Executive Director Melissa White, recently hosted educators from across the North Country of New Hampshire at The Mountain View Grand in Whitefield, N.H.
SAU 58 was acknowledged at the event’s celebration breakfast by CMFkids for their continued pursuit of excellence on behalf of children. Student Services Administrator Michelle Mason and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna Cadarette were on hand to participate in the festivities.
Educators from the North Country met to share their work as a result of the generosity of the foundation which functions as “Believing every child deserves the opportunity to succeed in school, and their own community.” Districts collaborated to reflect on efforts to improve educational outcomes for public school children with complex disabilities from economically disadvantaged communities.
SAU 58 is kicking off Orton Gillingham training this summer for all elementary and middle/high school English and language arts teachers. Michelle Mason said, “I would like to thank CMFkids Foundation for their support not only for the North Country but specifically our most needy students of SAU 58. We value their insights and experiences to strengthen our programming.
“The SAU has applied for a second round of funding over the next three years. SAU 58 is thankful for their support around personalization and meeting the needs of students with complex disabilities through integration, inclusion and differentiation. We are innovating by developing evidence-based and replicable special education solutions. In efforts to be in step with CMFkids, we are also seeking to be the voice for students through advocacy for best practices and policies around special education. We mirror their ‘promise’ to build partnerships by collaborating with community stakeholders to share knowledge and build special education capacity. We are hoping to see results that directly enhance our practice, knowledge, and pedagogy for all students in an inclusive model.”
The meeting was beneficial as groups shared what is working and how they plan to replicate services on behalf of students. Dr. Cadarette emphasized, “We are seeking positive deviance to reflect on our decision making and continue to seek out what is going right for our students and replicate and celebrate those milestones. We cannot thank CMFkids enough for their inspiration, continued support, and advocacy for our students who are at times geographically isolated from other opportunities.”
