Colby LaFleur Accepted Into Lyndon Upward Bound Program

LYNDON — Lake Region Union High School’s Colby LaFleur was recently accepted into the Upward Bound program hosted at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Colby is a freshman at LRUHS in Orleans and is a second-generation Upward Bound student. He is interested in trade school and hopes to one day become a plumber. Apart from his studies, Colby is also an outstanding student athlete and currently plays baseball, basketball and soccer for Lake Region. He also enjoys fishing, hunting, and being outdoors during his freetime. Colby is excited to join Upward Bound and knows that it will support career exploration and help him achieve his goals.
Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college-preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest-income, first-in-family, college-bound students with the academic background, college-preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in nine area high schools dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-3814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.