COLD WAR MOSAICS

By the early 1950’s Europe was divided by an imaginary line known as the Iron Curtain. It separated Eastern and Western Europe from democracy and communism. Students at United Christian Academy in Newport recently drew maps of Europe using the mosaic style of the Byzantines, indicating the different countries that fell under communist control and democratic freedom. The purpose of the time-consuming project was to reinforce the physical political geographical changes that took place in Europe after 1945. Participating in the project are: front row, Madeline and Kelby; and back row, Grace, Sarah and Ernest.

