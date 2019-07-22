Colin Serra, of Newbury, won the John H. Converse Award at the University of Vermont’s College of Arts and Sciences Awards Ceremony held May 17. This award is given to a senior in economics whose academic achievement is outstanding. It is named in honor of John H. Converse, a former trustee of the University who was instrumental in establishing coursework in economics at UVM in 1899.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.