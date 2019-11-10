St. Johnsbury Academy senior MacKay Breton, of St. Johnsbury, has been named a Commended Student in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Over 1.5 million juniors in 20,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). From that number, 34,000 students were named Commended Students. “Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for the National Merit Program.
- COMMENDED STUDENT
