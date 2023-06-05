HAVERHILL, NH — Frank Edelblut, the commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education, visited Wildcat Microschool on May 24th, planned as a way for Edelblut to see the Prenda Microschool in action.
The Wildcat Microschool, in Haverhill, has about 20 students from grades Kindergarten through sixth grade. The microschool is designed to provide rigorous educational opportunities for students in an engaging manner. Each project-based learning experience at Wildcat.
Edelblut was excited about the enthusiasm the students have for learning and the level of engagement students displayed. He was also impressed with the large amount of growth students have had over the year in both math and reading, which was measured by the students’ i-ready test scores.
Edelblut participated as a “shark” for a project the students were presenting during his visit. Over the last month, students have worked on creating a business model, logo, advertisement and business pitch. Students included the costs and profits of their plan. They presented their pitches to a mock panel that included Edelblut, Mountain Lakes Commissioner Bob Long, and a parent of a younger student, Kendra Newton.
Students were put on the spot with financial questions and made pretend offers that they had to decide to accept or decline. Students took the project very seriously and were excited about the end results. Edelblut added depth to the students’ learning, as he asked authentic questions that required students to think on the spot and make educated decisions.
After the Shark Tank presentations, students also shared their robotics program with Edelblut, where participation in the First Robotics Program, as well as participation in entry level BattleBots was discussed.
