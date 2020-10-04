The following area students at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) were recently named to the Summer 2020 Student Honors List. This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average. Area students include: Josslyn Berwick of Barnet; Michael Clover of Bradford; Emily Cummings of Bradford; Burt Marsh of Danville; Charlotte Porcelli of East Burke; Kyle George of Glover; Tara Martin of Island Pond; Nancy Chase of Lyndonville; Natalie Perkins of Waterford.

