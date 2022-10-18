As part of St. Johnsbury Academy’s efforts to involve their students in community service, several classes, including Jeremy Robert’s Advanced Electricity Class (shown above), have joined their peers, faculty and staff in helping. Roberts’ students have stacked over 10 cords of firewood this fall. Below, students in the Culinary Arts Program, under the guidance of Chef David Hale, along with students on the JV Field Hockey team, have processed over 500 pounds of produce for area food shelves. Other students have helped community members move to new homes. (Photos courtesy of Steve Legge)
