Katelyn Brown, a 2019 graduate of Danville School, was presented with a St. Johnsbury Rotary Club Community Service Award on June 24 during the Club’s changeover meeting at the Rotary Pavilion in St. Johnsbury. Every year, following an application process, awards are presented to two high school seniors in the Club’s service area, who demonstrate Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.” Katelyn plans to attend the University of Southern Maine, and is the daughter of Wes and Paula Ward of Danville. She was presented the award by Martha Hill, at left, a member of the CSA Committee, and James McFaul, outgoing 2018-2019 president.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Massachusetts transit agency considers fare-free buses
- NBA's Steph Curry helps Howard U. start Division I golf team
- Authorities: Man pulls out gun at police department
- Brand-name drug prices rising at slower pace, lower amounts
- Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program
- Rhode Island prison lockdown lifted after inmate altercation
- New Hampshire getting $5M public health grant
- Bridgeport man drowns at Fairfield lake
- Wide implications as Germany teeters toward recession
- Patriots place Gordon on non-football injury list
- AP Source: Brown takes part in meetings with Raiders
- Rhode Island gas prices down 3 cents per gallon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.