COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

Katelyn Brown, a 2019 graduate of Danville School, was presented with a St. Johnsbury Rotary Club Community Service Award on June 24 during the Club’s changeover meeting at the Rotary Pavilion in St. Johnsbury. Every year, following an application process, awards are presented to two high school seniors in the Club’s service area, who demonstrate Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.” Katelyn plans to attend the University of Southern Maine, and is the daughter of Wes and Paula Ward of Danville. She was presented the award by Martha Hill, at left, a member of the CSA Committee, and James McFaul, outgoing 2018-2019 president.

