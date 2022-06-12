Community Supports Cornerstone’s Red Nose Fundraiser

The St. Johnsbury community came out in force to support Cornerstone School’s Red Nose Day Car Wash and Pasta Picnic on May 26. The event raised $1200, shattering previous years’ earnings.
Raffle sales at The White Market, and Cole’s Discount Beverage and Redemption Center, for prizes donated by Anthony’s Diner, AquaRealm, Boule, Box Car and Caboose, Gold Crown Lanes and Natural Provisions, jump-started the event and raised over $400.
The event featured Cornerstone students and staff dressed in costumes, holding signs and inviting the public to join the party. The result was approximately 75 cars getting washed while the drivers enjoyed a complimentary lunch of hot dogs and a variety of pasta salads. The staff and students washed everything from tiny sportsters to full size RVs. There were so many cars waiting that the event was extended for an additional hour to ensure that everyone was served.
Students described the event as “the best day of the year,” and everyone who showed up left with a full belly, clean car and a big smile! The support of the community was amazing, and as a result, Red Nose Day received $600 to combat childhood poverty, and the school has $600 for summer activities.
