Concord School resumes classes Aug. 30. The following are the bus routes for the 2021-2022 school year. Masks must be worn while on the bus. Be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it arrives. See school guidelines.
Bus #1 — Jessica
AM: 7:01, 2176 River Rd.; 7:02, Gilman School (pickup aid); 7:03, Gilman Gazebo; 7:06, 90 Riverside Ave.; 7:11, Oregon Road/Thomas Road; 7:12, 1885 Oregon Rd.; 7:14, 1811 Oregon Rd., 1580 Oregon Rd.; 7:16, 1023 Oregon Rd.; 7:21, Route 2/Beach Drive; 7:22, 929 Miles Pond/Route 2; 7:26, 148 Victory Rd.; 7:27, North Concord Trailer Park; 7:29, 1479 Victory Rd.; 7:35, 225 Wesley Rd.; 7:36, Ladd & Wesley Roads; 7:38, Ladd Road/Patridge Road; 7:40, 795 East Main St.; 7:45, School.
PM: 3, School; 3:05, 795 East Main St.; 3:07, Ladd Road/Patridge Road; 3:08, Ladd & Wesley Roads; 3:09, 225 Wesley Rd.; 3:13, 148 Victory Rd.; 3:14, North Concord Trailer Park; 3:17, 479 Victory Rd.; 3:24, 929 Miles Pond/Route 2; 3:25, Route 2/Beach Drive; 3:30, Oregon Road/Thomas Road; 3:33, 1811 Oregon Rd., 1580 Oregon Rd.; 3:35, 1023 Oregon Rd.; 3:39, 90 Riverside Ave.; 3:40, Gilman Gazebo; 3:42, Gilman School (pickup aid); 3:43, 2176 River Rd.
Bus #2 — Shawnee
AM: 6:46, Oregon Road/Dance Hall Road; 6:58, Route 2 & Folsom Avenue; 7, 1699 Main St.; 7:04, Sawmill Road/Woodward Road; 7:09, 242 Kirby Mountain Rd.; 7:13, 2141 Cross Rd.; 7:15, 1876 Cross Rd.; 7:20, 1129 Prospect St.; 7:25, South Street/Long Hill Road; 7:28, Goudreault Hill/Royalston Corner Road; 7:37, 3031 Shadow Lake Rd.; 7:38, Shadow Lake Road/Maple Tree Lane; 7:41, 1377 Shadow Lake Rd.; 7:45, School.
PM: 3, School; 3:04, 1377 Shadow Lake Rd.; 3:07, Shadow Lake Road/Maple Tree Lane; 3:08, 3031 Shadow Lake Rd.; 3:17, Goudreault Hill/Royalston Corner Road; 3:20, South Street/Long Hill Road; 3:24, 1129 Prospect St.; 3:29, 1876 Cross Rd.; 3:31, 2141 Cross Rd.; 3:34, 242 Kirby Mountain Rd.; 3:39, Sawmill Road/Woodward Road; 3:43, 1699 Main St.; 3:45, Route 2 & Folsom Avenue; 3:57, Oregon Road/Dance Hall Road.
