Congressmen Sanders And Welch Visit Lyndon Institute

LYNDON CENTER — Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch visited with Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at Lyndon Institute on Nov. 10. The congressmen were at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon to celebrate a new federal grant that will help them train the next generation of nurses in a state-of-the-art teaching lab.
While on the LI campus, the congressmen spoke with students about the importance of career and technical education programming in the context of Vermont’s and America’s workforce needs. Sanders and Welch both talked about the essential skills being taught in CTE and encouraged students to look into the workforce’s needs and be prepared to put those skills to good use.
On his Facebook page, Senator Sanders stated “And, perhaps best of all, was meeting with career and technical education students at the Lyndon Institute to hear directly from them about what is on their mind. Despite the fact that these young people are coming of age during one of the most challenging times in our history, they are enthusiastic, kind, smart and engaged. Each and every one of them gives me tremendous hope for the future of our state and our nation.”
LI is one of 17 CTE centers in the state of Vermont and provides students with real-world learning, internships, and certifications within their varied programs. To learn more about Lyndon Institute and their CTE programs, visit www.lyndoninstitute.org.
