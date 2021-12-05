Connor McClure, of Lyndonville, Class of 2023 at the University of Vermont, is serving as a UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences peer mentor for the 2021-22 academic year. Known as “LINKS,” mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.