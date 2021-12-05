Connor McClure, of Lyndonville, Class of 2023 at the University of Vermont, is serving as a UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences peer mentor for the 2021-22 academic year. Known as “LINKS,” mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community.
