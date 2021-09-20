Groveton Middle School students commemorated Constitution Day on Sept. 17 by learning about the nation’s most important document: the United States Constitution.
GMS Social Studies Teacher Mallory Langkau spent four weeks this summer studying the U.S. Constitution in Washington, D.C. as a James Madison Fellow. “I have been excited to bring my new knowledge and resources into the classroom since I returned home in July and Constitution Day was a perfect opportunity to do that!
“The James Madison Summer Institute experience gave me confidence to dive into constitutional studies and use more primary sources with middle school students,” Langkau stated. Her seventh- and eighth-grade students focused on the purpose and goals of the Constitution as they were written in the Preamble. Students engaged in socially-distanced discussions about the document’s history, as well as it’s function today.
“It is crucial that American students understand the purpose and significance of the U.S. Constitution. I think my students genuinely were interested in the lesson and many were excited to learn more,” explained Langkau.
“I personally thought today’s lesson was very intriguing and it kept me entertained! I loved seeing pictures of the historic items Ms. Langkau saw in D.C., learning more about the Constitution and important people, and understanding what the Preamble means,” said eighth-grade student, Ivy Erickson.
Another eighth grader, Ashton Kenison said, “If I got to experience everything Ms. Langkau did in D.C. for her fellowship, I would be as passionate about history as she is!”
“It is obvious that the students and Ms. Langkau are all benefiting from her training this summer as we celebrate the United State Constitution,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ronna Cadarette. “We are honored to have a strong teacher represent us and bring back excellent opportunities for the students of SAU 58.”
