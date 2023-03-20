BURLINGTON, VT — To celebrate April as the Month of the Military Child (MOMC), Military Kids Vermont and University of Vermont Extension 4-H are teaming up to host MOMC Spirit Week, April 10-14.
If you are 18-years-old or younger, you may participate in daily activities for the chance to win prizes including movie tickets for Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury, passes for MetroRock Climbing Gym and a family-pass for four for the Pump House Indoor Waterpark at Jay Peak Resort, among others. No 4-H or military affiliation is required.
You will receive one raffle ticket for each day you complete the designated activity and submit a photo doing that activity. Modifications will be allowed to accommodate individual abilities.
In keeping with this year’s theme, Military Kids Rising to the Challenge, each day will focus on a different fun activity. These are:
Monday, April 10: Workout Day. Share a photo doing jumping jacks, push-ups or playing outdoors.
Tuesday, April 11: Getting Crafty. Draw, paint, do a craft or build with LEGOS.
Wednesday, April 12: Read! Read! Read! Choose a book to read and share a photo of you reading.
Thursday, April 13: We Love Pets Day. Take a picture with a pet or favorite stuffed animal.
Friday, April 14: Purple Up Day. Snap a photo of you wearing something purple.
Photos may be submitted each day or in a single email at the end of the week. Send to militarykidsvt@gmail.com with MOMC Spirit Week as the subject line. Emails should include your name, age, phone number and mailing address.
The deadline to submit is Monday, April 17. The drawing for prizes will be on Wednesday, April 19.
Although not required for prize eligibility, you also are encouraged to share your photos on social media using #purpleupvt2023.
