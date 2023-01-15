Cornerstone Holds Successful Holiday Boutique
Cornerstone School’s annual Holiday Boutique was especially successful this year due to the support of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club and members of the surrounding community. The Rotary Club collected thousands of new and gently-used items to stock the boutique with jewelry, holiday decor, toys, household items, toiletries, books and musical instruments. Students used “kindness cash” to make thoughtful purchases for family and friends. Families were also offered the opportunity to shop during a holiday luncheon. Shown during a successful shopping day are: front row, Asher Lin and Jeanne Graham, program director at the school, as well as a Rotarian; middle row, Sebastian Seroni and Dominic Renaudette; and back row, St. Johnsbury Rotary President Jay Miller, Alex Lunnie, Dylan Boardman and Rotarian Emily Giddings. (Courtesy photo)

