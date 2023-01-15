Cornerstone Holds Successful Holiday Boutique

Cornerstone School’s annual Holiday Boutique was especially successful this year due to the support of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club and members of the surrounding community. The Rotary Club collected thousands of new and gently-used items to stock the boutique with jewelry, holiday decor, toys, household items, toiletries, books and musical instruments. Students used “kindness cash” to make thoughtful purchases for family and friends. Families were also offered the opportunity to shop during a holiday luncheon. Shown during a successful shopping day are: front row, Asher Lin and Jeanne Graham, program director at the school, as well as a Rotarian; middle row, Sebastian Seroni and Dominic Renaudette; and back row, St. Johnsbury Rotary President Jay Miller, Alex Lunnie, Dylan Boardman and Rotarian Emily Giddings. (Courtesy photo)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Local News
- NEKWMD Board Members Sign Budget Warning
- NVRH Community Connections Marks 21 Years
- State Awards Historic Preservation Grants To Local Projects
- Concerns Voiced About Bill Seeking To Replace N.H. Site Evaluation Committee
- VSCS Gift Of $1.6 Million Left For Nursing Student Scholarships
- Lyndon Select Board Mulls Using Sliver Of ARPA Funds To Offset Proposed Budget
- Littleton Board Opens Industrial Park Road To OHRVs For All Year
- Waterford Select Board Nixes $69,000 Request To Provide Tax Relief
- This Week In Local History, Jan. 15-21
- Police Log
Local Sports
- St. J Prospectors Earn Win, Three Top-Four Finishes
- St. J Grapples To 11th At Michael J. Baker Classic
- The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 9-15
- Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Will Fish And Wildlife Issues Get Lost In New Legislature?
- Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 14) And Monday Schedule
- Saturday H.S. Roundup: Robinson, Vikes Sail Past Oxbow; LI Hockey Ices Harwood
- Friday H.S. Roundup: Crusaders Bounce Back, Paste Blue Devils
- Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 13) And Saturday Schedule
- LI, SJA Meet On ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Fundraising Night
- Athletes Of The Week (Jan. 2-8): Lake Region’s Ella Blaise And Littleton’s Carmichael Lopez
Local Features
- Lilly Leach Named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Stonehill College
- Groveton High School Students Attend Gov. Chris Sununu’s Inauguration
- Riverside School Bids Farewell To Iconic Teacher — Peter Sahlin
- The 802 Opportunity Grant: Reducing Barriers, Providing Opportunities
- CSoC’s Magnify Voices Expressive Art Contest Brings Awareness To Youth Mental Health
- Cornerstone Holds Successful Holiday Boutique
- Area Students Named to Fall 2022 SNHU’s President’s/Dean’s lists
- Hunter Verge Named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Penn West University
- Area Students Named Presidential Scholars at Clarkson University
- WMRHS Life Skills Department To Hold Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser Feb. 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.