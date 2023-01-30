Cornerstone Honor Students
The Cornerstone School, in St. Johnsbury, recently announced those students achieving the second quarter honor roll for the 2022-2023 academic year. The following students earned Honor Roll status by achieving an average or 80-89, and no grade lower than a 75: Asher Linn, Cash Phillips, Dominic Renaudette, Maddox Perkins, Sebastian Sironi, Daisy Lucas, Jack Gates, Alex Lunnie and Anthony Vanderveer. Those students with an average of 90-100, with no grade lower than 85 achieved High Honors and include: Raven Sabens, Aaliyah Priestley and Peyton Before. Shown above: front row from left, Asher Linn, Raven Sabens, Sebastian Seroni; back row, Aaliyah Priestley, Jack Gates, Peyton Before and Alex Lunnie. (Courtesy photo)

