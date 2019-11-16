CORNERSTONE HONORS

Cornerstone School, in St. Johnsbury, recently announced those students who have achieved the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year: from left, kneeling, Rhys Gochie (honors); Julian Chamberlin (high honors); and Travis Britch (high honors); back row, Gunner Brown (honors); Bentley Sargent (honors); and Dylan Boardman (honors). Donvan Gustavsen also achieved honors.

