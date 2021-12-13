Cornerstone School And St. Johnsbury Rotary Team Up to Install New Playground Equipment

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Cornerstone School campus on Portland Street was buzzing with activity and school/community spirit on Dec. 4th as school staff, students, families, St. Johnsbury Rotarians, and NFI (Northeastern Family Institute) administrators combined their efforts to install a new nine-station fitness course.
Spearheaded by Rotary President Brynn Evans, President Elect Jay Miller, and Cornerstone Director and Rotarian Jeanne Graham, the project took shape quickly.
It took from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for the team — which included five Rotary members, six Cornerstone staff, four students, three families and three NFI administrators — to dig holes, level the ground, assemble the structure, mix and pour cement, and shovel in the wood chips donated by the Rotary club.
The effort provides the school and children in the community a new fitness activity in the neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.