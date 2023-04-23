Cornerstone School Announces Honor Rolls
Cornerstone School, in St. Johnsbury, recently announced those students achieving the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year. Shown above, front row from left: Maddox Perkins (Honors) and Lilyanna Carpentino (Honors); back row, Aaliyah Priestley (High Honors); Peyton Before (High Honors); Anthony Vanderveer (Honors) and Sebastian Seroni (High Honors). (Courtesy photo)

