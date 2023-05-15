Craftsbury Academy’s Matthew Califano Wins 2023 NCTE Achievement Award In Writing
Matthew Califano

HARDWICK – Matthew Califano, from Craftsbury Academy, has been selected for a 2023 Achievement Award in Writing, given by the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE).

The NCTE Achievement Awards in Writing is a school-based writing program established in 1957 to encourage high school students to write, and to recognize some of the best student writers in the nation. Only students who are juniors may participate. Schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, US territories, Canada, and American schools abroad are eligible to nominate students for the writing program.

