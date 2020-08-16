(StatePoint) Today many parents are seeking ways to keep their kids engaged and learning beyond the schoolwork remotely assigned by teachers.
Many of the team members at Pilot Pen are parents, too. Below, they share some fun and creative ways you can use the power of the written word to help create special moments for kids while imparting valuable lessons.
Share Life Skills
Adjusting to this new normal has found parents wearing even more hats than usual. Many are simultaneously tackling work responsibilities, navigating home schooling and taking care of chores. Make the most of this time by showing kids how to be more organized. It’s a valuable lesson they can learn by watching you. The Pilot team recommends teaching kids to keep a daily schedule using erasable color sticks, which allow for color coding activities and staying organized. The thermo-sensitive ink means there’s no need to worry about mistakes — simply erase and revise.
Adding a creative twist to daily tasks is also a great way to teach children life skills. Sorting laundry can be a fun color-matching game for toddlers, while older kids can learn valuable kitchen skills with a family recipe challenge. These practical life skills can help kids develop confidence and independence, while providing quality time together.
Focus on Family
Having children connect with loved ones can have significant benefits. Start a multi-generational gratitude journal together to create a tangible reminder of what’s truly important. Add context to your kids’ history lessons by sharing and writing down real stories of relatives’ lives during key historical periods. This can help children grasp the lasting importance of these events, while enhancing their sense of family pride. Take the time to video chat with relatives and get them involved in the project. You can make the most of the present while creating a lasting memory of your family’s unique legacy.
Experiment With Creativity
For parents looking for creative activities outside the curriculum, consider exploring cursive writing, lettering or drawing. These activities stimulate the brain in ways digital devices cannot and increase kids’ ability to retain information, giving them a sense of accomplishment. Using markers is one way to customize everything from canvas shoes to reusable water bottles while giving kids a hands-on lesson on surface porosity.
Adjusting to this new normal is challenging. However, there are many creative ways families can go above and beyond the school curriculum to learn, explore and stay both positive and productive.
