Crotched Mountain Foundation recently announced the largest round of partnership awards through its CMF Kids program. CMF Kids collaborates with under-resourced New Hampshire school districts to support and strengthen special education for students with the most complex disabilities. With this new round of awards, Crotched Mountain will have dedicated more than $1 million since 2021.
The six recipient school districts come from Coos and Grafton counties and include Berlin, Milan, Littleton, Lisbon Regional, White Mountains Regional, Northumberland, Stratford and Stark. The awards will fund initiatives over three years, all designed to strengthen the social, emotional, and educational outcomes of children with complex disabilities.
“As we have for nearly 100 years, Crotched Mountain Foundation is committed to serving the most vulnerable children in New Hampshire,” said Ned Olney, president and CEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation. “With CMF Kids, we’re able to serve the hardest to reach children in some of the poorest communities. Working closely with our school partners, and supported by our donors, Crotched Mountain is proud to help children with disabilities from the North Country succeed in their schools and their communities.”
The CMF Kids investments will support the following initiatives: specialized curriculum training for general and special education teachers, expansion of a life-skills-vocational training program, paraprofessional training leading to credentialed certification as behavior technicians, the building of more inclusive special education programs that promote cultures of acceptance and competence, and wrap-around support services to include; case management, tutoring and rehabilitative supports. Special education equipment, technology and infrastructure support is also provided to schools.
