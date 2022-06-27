Crusader Award
Buy Now

During a recent Upper School assembly at United Christian Academy in Newport, junior Jack Pine was presented with UCA’s highest honor, the Crusader Award. Created in 1995, the Crusader Award is given to students (senior first, then junior, then sophomore, etc.) who best exemplify the attributes of personal holiness, servant leadership and academic excellence — students who live up to their academic promise — as demonstrated by the fruit of the Spirit. By a unanimous vote of the upper school faculty and administration, Jack was awarded this honor. Making the presentation is Head of School Kimberlee Strepka. (Courtesy photo)

During a recent Upper School assembly at United Christian Academy in Newport, junior Jack Pine was presented with UCA’s highest honor, the Crusader Award. Created in 1995, the Crusader Award is given to students (senior first, then junior, then sophomore, etc.) who best exemplify the attributes of personal holiness, servant leadership and academic excellence — students who live up to their academic promise — as demonstrated by the fruit of the Spirit. By a unanimous vote of the upper school faculty and administration, Jack was awarded this honor. Making the presentation is Head of School Kimberlee Strepka. (Courtesy photo)

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.