During a recent Upper School assembly at United Christian Academy in Newport, junior Jack Pine was presented with UCA’s highest honor, the Crusader Award. Created in 1995, the Crusader Award is given to students (senior first, then junior, then sophomore, etc.) who best exemplify the attributes of personal holiness, servant leadership and academic excellence — students who live up to their academic promise — as demonstrated by the fruit of the Spirit. By a unanimous vote of the upper school faculty and administration, Jack was awarded this honor. Making the presentation is Head of School Kimberlee Strepka. (Courtesy photo)
