CSoC’s Magnify Voices Expressive Art Contest Brings Awareness To Youth Mental Health
Buy Now

High school student, Mars D., was a top-10 finalist for an acrylic painting titled “Pharmaceutical Haze,” and among 48 entries in the 2022 Magnify Voices Expressive Arts Contest. (Photo courtesy of Mars D.).

CONCORD, NH – As the awareness and prevalence of mental health conditions becomes more widespread and acknowledged, the New Hampshire Children’s System of Care (CSoC) is launching the fifth year of its Magnify Voices Expressive Arts Contest. Now through April 3, NH students in fifth through 12th grade are invited to submit a creative piece about their experiences and connections to mental health. An initiative of CSoC, Magnify Voices raises awareness, erases stigmas and effectuates the necessary changes needed to help ensure the social and emotional health of youth in the Granite State.

“Mental health is a very serious issue and each year, we are more and more impressed by how personal and powerful the submissions are,” said Holly Fenn, Magnify Voices committee co-chair and Reach 1 Tech 1 Love 1 co-founder. “We continue to hear from youth about how this creative outlet helps them express and share their feelings in ways that they may not be able to do otherwise while helping them cope and heal. This is the exact reason why we continue to run Magnify Voices. Our goal is to keep mental health among children and youth as an important discussion that will influence decision-makers to effect change in our state.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.