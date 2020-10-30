ST. JOHNSBURY — The following students have earned Outstanding Students of the Quarter recognition from St. Johnsbury Academy’s Career and Technical Education program:
Caleb Sidney, Automotive Technology 1; Zachary Porter, Automotive Technology 2; Eric Lacaillade Intro. to Automotive Technology; Isaiah Priest, Introduction to Welding; Jack Henderson, Work-Based Learning; Wyatt Knaus, Intro. to Woodworking; Connor Collins, Electricity I.
Also, Samuel Chase, Electricity II; Eve Codling, Entrepreneurship; Kaylee Ward, Human & Professional Services; Margaret Fischer, Foundation in Culinary Arts; Lyla Colburn, Culinary 1; Colby Garey-Wright, Culinary 2; Garett Demers, Intro. to Construction; Shea Fucci, Construction Technology; Gabriel Matysiak, Career Exploration; James Lunnie, Intro. to Business; Cameron Harper, Finance.
