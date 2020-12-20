ST. JOHNSBURY — The following students have earned Outstanding Students of the Quarter recognition from St. Johnsbury Academy’s Career and Technical Education program for the second quarter: Beau Despins, Automotive Technology 1 and Intro. to Construction; Taylor Tetreault, Automotive Technology 2; Camryn Bunnell, Introduction to Automotive Technology; Isabel Bourgeois, Introduction to Welding; Abigail Roy, Work-Based Learning.
Also, Peter Charnley, Introduction to Woodworking; Wyatt Roy, Electricity I; Tyler Harvey, Electricity II; Anona Hening, Entrepreneurship; Madison Wilson, Human & Professional Services; Aidan Kimball and Lyn Kawano, Foundation in Culinary Arts; Keating Maurer, Culinary 1; Eve Codling, Culinary 2; Gavin Dufour, Introduction to Construction; Dylan Miller, Construction Technology; Emily Greer, Career Exploration; Metro Sedon, Introduction to Business; and Braeden Beck, Finance.
