CTE STUDENTS OF THE QUARTER

St. Johnsbury Academy recently announced the selection of Students of the Quarter for it’s Career and Technical Education Program for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year: front row from left, Ella Switser (Career Exploration); Nick Guckin (Electricity II); Logan Limoges (Intro to Auto Technology); Dylan Sullivan (Culinary II); Shelby Goodell-Spooner (Human & Professional Services); and Emily Young (Foundation in Culinary Arts). Middle row, Alex Hooker (Auto Technology 2); Aiden Nitsche (Entrepreneurship I); Sam Chase (Woodworking I); Tanner Bridges (Advanced Welding); Gavin Dufour (Auto Tech — Autobody); Louis Hannon (Auto Technology 1). Back row, Khyri Simons (Entrepreneurship II); Christian Weed (Business Environment); Akyra LaRochelle (Foundation in Culinary Arts); Rodrigo Hernandez Villarreal (Intro to Welding); Colby Garey-Wright (Culinary I); and Shea Fucci (Intro to Woodworking); Beau Despins (Electricity 1). Also recognized were Michael Brink (Work-Based Learning) and Jordan Quimby (Construction).
