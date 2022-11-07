CTE Students of the Quarter
St. Johnsbury Academy recently named their Career and Technical Education (CTE) Students of the Quarter: front row from left — Darek Noyes ‘25 (Woodworking), Jason Mitchell Jr. ‘24 (Entrepreneurship 1), Adrian Mitchell ‘26 (Career Exploration), James Lunnie III ‘23 (Intro to Welding), Jacob Gingue ‘23 (Culinary Arts – International Flavors), and Kortney Call ‘24 (Human Services); middle row — Carter Bunnell ‘25 (Intro to Auto), Nathan Anti ‘25 (Electricity 1), Connor Turner ‘23 (Electricity II), Garett Demers ‘23 (Advanced Welding), Rosemary Nadeau ‘24 (Intro to Baking); back row — Timothy Mooney ‘23 (Auto Tech 1), Gabriella Beaumier ‘23 (Intro to Construction), Jenna Zorn ‘23 (Work-Based Learning), Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky ‘23 (Sales & Marketing), Amelia Clark ‘24 (Intro to Business), and Laura Moreno Manon ‘24 (Intro to Baking). Also named were Cassidy Kittredge ‘25 (Intro to Culinary), Hayden Marceau ‘24 (Culinary Arts – Farm to Table), Normand Vance ‘23 (Construction Tech), and Fernando Guitierrez Gonzalas ‘24 (Entrepreneurship 2). (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

