Dalton Mathews, of Waterford, plans to attend Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. this fall as a member of the Class of 2025. Dalton plans to major in Civil Engineering. High school students can schedule a personalized visit to Clarkson, which includes things like a campus tour tailored to their interests and a visit with an admissions counselor. Students can always check out Clarkson’s virtual viewbook & interactive campus map. Contact the Admissions Office at admission@clarkson.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.