Daniel Cliche Accepts Position Ss Student Development Coordinator With NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Program

From left, Daniel Cliche is shown with Emma Powers and Annabelle Doucet. (Courtesy photo)

Daniel Cliche, from Lunenburg, recently accepted the position of Student Development Coordinator of the Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound Program. Daniel attended Lyndon Institute in Lyndonville, joined the Upward Bound program as a student, and then, once in college, became a summer residential counselor and tutor. In this new role as student development coordinator, he will assist the director with all aspects of administration of Upward Bound: assist with the recruitment process, coordinate and implement school visits and college tours, provide case management support to students, plan and supervise the summer residential program, and assist with a variety of on-going administrative tasks associated with the program.

Daniel is a four-year alumni of the program and spent four summers as an AmeriCorps member serving in the residential program. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 2020 with a degree in Environmental Engineering, but actively searched for a path into the world of education. Immediately following his college graduation, he was hired as a middle and high school STEM Instructor in Groveton, N.H. where he had an immense and direct impact on students at the small rural school.

