Daniel Cliche Accepts Position Ss Student Development Coordinator With NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Program

Daniel Cliche, from Lunenburg, recently accepted the position of Student Development Coordinator of the Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound Program. Daniel attended Lyndon Institute in Lyndonville, joined the Upward Bound program as a student, and then, once in college, became a summer residential counselor and tutor. In this new role as student development coordinator, he will assist the director with all aspects of administration of Upward Bound: assist with the recruitment process, coordinate and implement school visits and college tours, provide case management support to students, plan and supervise the summer residential program, and assist with a variety of on-going administrative tasks associated with the program.
Daniel is a four-year alumni of the program and spent four summers as an AmeriCorps member serving in the residential program. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 2020 with a degree in Environmental Engineering, but actively searched for a path into the world of education. Immediately following his college graduation, he was hired as a middle and high school STEM Instructor in Groveton, N.H. where he had an immense and direct impact on students at the small rural school.
Daniel has served as a summer residential tutor-counselor for the program’s six-week residential program, where he has taught math and been a mentor to the TRIO students. He has taught academic classes, elective classes, coordinated and planned events and activities with other members, transported students to afternoon volunteer sites and off-campus activities, and ran meetings with his suite. Daniel thrives in this environment and has a very unique way of connecting with even the most vulnerable and introverted of students. He understands the obstacles and challenges that this population often face, and has a natural ability for making students feel included, accepted, valued, and supported. He is always looking for ways to better support students. Although quiet and soft natured, he really knows how to keep students energized and focused and holds their attention in the classroom.
Daniel has enjoyed watching students grow through the years and is proud to be able to instill lifelong change through the TRIO program. He realizes that high school students are making decisions that could affect their entire future and he takes great pride in being able to ensure that students are making accurate, informed decisions.
Upward Bound at NVU–Lyndon is a college preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education that is committed to providing modest income, first generation, and college bound students the academic background, college preparatory experiences, and support needed to succeed in college immediately after high school. The program works with 75 students in 10 Northeast Kingdom high schools who are dedicated to achieving their post-secondary goals. Upward Bound students receive support services throughout the school year and spend six weeks of their summer living on the NVU–Lyndon campus.
