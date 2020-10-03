Daniel Cliche Finishes AmeriCorps Service; Earns First Teaching Position

LUNENBURG — Daniel Cliche, of Lunenburg, recently finished his third-quarter time service term with the Lyndon Economic AmeriCorps Program (LEAP) serving with the Northern Vermont University–Lyndon Upward Bound program.
Dan attended Lyndon Institute in Lyndonville as a young scholar and joined the Lyndon Upward Bound program as a first generation, moderate income student to get assistance in navigating the college application process, gain real world experience and become better prepared academically, socially, and culturally for post-secondary education. He took advantage of everything that the program offered and worked hard to get the most out of his education. This ultimately led to his acceptance into The University of Vermont’s Environmental Engineering program as a Green and Gold scholar.
Dan was so thankful of the support he received from Upward Bound that he applied to be an AmeriCorps member serving as a summer residential tutor counselor for the program’s six week residential program as a freshman in college. Dan was hired and found himself in charge of a “suite” of six first-generation moderate income high school young men, and was also responsible for mentoring and supervising all 50 of the students that lived on campus.
He helped out in academic classes during the week, taught elective classes on Fridays, coordinated and planned events and activities with other members, transported students to afternoon volunteer sites and off campus activities, and ran meetings with his suite. Dan thrived in this environment and has a very unique way of connecting with even the most vulnerable and introverted of students. He understands the pitfalls and challenges that this population of students often face and has a natural knack for making students feel included, accepted, valued and supported. He is always looking for new ways to better support students. Dan is quiet and soft-natured, but he really knows how to keep students energized and focused and hold their attention. He had such a successful first summer with the program that he was invited back for three additional summers.
It was in this role as a summer tutor counselor that Dan realized his passion for teaching. He watched students grow through the years and be able to instill lifelong change. He realizes that high school students are making decisions that could affect their entire future and he takes great pride in being able to ensure that students are making accurate, informed decisions.
Dan graduated from the University of Vermont in 2020 finishing out his degree in environmental engineering, but actively searching for a path into the world of education. Not too soon after the completion of his AmeriCorps service term, Groveton High School posted a position for a middle and high school STEM instructor and this could not have been a better opportunity for Dan. He has since been offered and accepted the position and although it’s been a bit of a transition, Dan has enjoyed every minute of the work he’s been able to do thus far. He has had an immense and direct impact on every student who has come into the Lyndon Upward Bound program over the past few years and there is no doubt that Dan has a future ahead of him in the field of education.
Upward Bound is one of the federally funded TRIO Educational Opportunity programs under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound was founded in 1980, and works each year with 75 high school students who are first generation, college bound, and come from modest income backgrounds. The Lyndon Economics AmeriCorps Program (LEAP) is a Vermont state AmeriCorps program hosted on the NVU-Lyndon campus. LEAP members focus on building capacity at host sites and providing STEAM education programming to prek-12 youth in the NEK through area nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.