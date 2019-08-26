Classes resume at Danville School on Aug. 27. The following is the bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year.
Route #1 — Driver, Denise Briggs
• For students riding from Concord and St. Johnsbury:
AM: This route will begin on Winn High Drive at 6:30 a.m. The bus will proceed to North Concord (7); Barnie’s Market (7:05); Pettyco Junction (7:12); White Market (7:20); behind Keene Medical (7:22); Cherry Street Daycare (7:25); Maplefield’s (7:28); arriving at Danville School, 7:40.
PM: The afternoon route will run in reverse. Leaving Danville School at 2:55; St. Johnsbury (3:10); Pettyco Junction (3:25); Barnie’s Market (3:35); North Concord (3:40).
Route #2 — Driver, Martha Bissell
• For students riding from Walden, West Danville, Peacham and Barnet, and the Danville-Peacham Road:
AM: This route will beginning picking children up on the Walden corner at 6:45 a.m. The bus will proceed to West Danville (6:52); along Route 2, dropping off at the school at 7.
The bus will then go down Peacham Road to Peacham Village (7:10); proceed to South Peacham (7:15); turning around and picking children up on Peacham Road during the return trip, arriving at Danville School at 7:35.
PM: The afternoon route will be the opposite of the morning route. The bus will go to Peacham School (3:08); return to Danville School and reload (3:25); and go through West Danville (3:35); ending in Walden (3:40).
Route#3 — Driver, Ginger Therrien
• For students riding from North Danville, Bruce Badger Memorial Highway and Hill Street:
AM: This route will beginning picking up on the North Danville Road at Roy Road at 6:50 a.m. The bus will then proceed onto Goss Hollow Road (6:55); to Stanton Road (7:02); Tampico (4 Corners) (7:05); Wheelock Road to McDowell Road (7:15); turning around at Cole’s Pond Road (7:18); McReynolds Road to North Danville Village (7:23); proceed on Bruce Badger Memorial Highway picking children up on the way. The bus will arrive at Danville School at 7:40.
PM: The afternoon route will run from Bruce Badger Memorial Highway to McDowell Road, McReynolds Road, to North Danville Village. From there, down the North Danville Road, to Goss Hollow Road, Stanton Road, Tampico Road, and Wheelock Road and McDowell Road.
Route #4 — Driver, Vanessa Tinoco
• For students riding from Joe’s Brook Road, Brainerd Street, Pumpkin Hill and Dole Hill:
AM: This route will beginning picking up at Wilde Leek Lane at 7 a.m. The bus will proceed to the junction of Pumpkin Hill and Trestle Road (7:20); out Pumpkin Hill Road (7:22); Route 2B to Route 2 (7:25); Old Dole Hill (7:30); Mountain View Avenue (7:35). This bus will arrive at Danville School at 7:40.
Timing on the routes may vary by a couple of minutes. Please have your children to their stops at least 5 minutes ahead of the time listed. If you have any questions, contact Denise Briggs, Transportation coordinator at (802) 745-8085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.