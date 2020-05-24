A new addition to Danville School this year is a program called “Epic Journey” for students. The program gives students the opportunity to have an internship within the school building.
“We hope these Epic Journeys will give our students experience with building resumes, learning job responsibilities, and exploring interests outside the classroom,” said Danville English Teacher Ellen Parent.
Danville School has undergone many new changes in the past few years. With a new principal and assistant principal, new staff members, a change in schedule, physical differences, and a wide variety of new courses, the high school has changed immensely. From these changes, presentations of student personality and independence have blossomed.
School leadership say they are working to bolster the school’s small school community mindset, creating connections between the older and younger students. This program adds to this community because it puts high school students in classrooms to teach and assist some of the elementary classes.
“They look up to her and are inspired by her expertise,” said Emily Wiggett, on having student Kate Vogenschnieder assisting the younger kids in her class. “Kids are excited to come to band because they get to work with a very cool high schooler.”
Overall this program immerses students into job possibilities chosen by the student. This helps them decide what career they actually want to pursue in life. It also helps improve the climate of the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.