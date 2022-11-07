DAR Award Winner
St. Johnsbury Academy senior, Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky, of Mexico City, Mexico, has been selected as the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest by his classmates. This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Three students were nominated by the faculty and voted on by the senior class, with the winner being chosen because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. The other two nominees for the award were seniors Nathan Lenzini and Lydia Wang. (Photo courtesy of Steve Legge)

