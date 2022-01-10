DAR Essay Winner

Luci Ball, a student at Lunenburg School, won first place at the area chapter level of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Essay Contest. Luci's essay will now be sent to the state level for judging. The contest celebrates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, and was designed to encourage students to think more about the many different people, known and unknown, who were a part of the American Revolution, and perhaps even see themselves in the figures they wrote about. (Courtesy photo)

