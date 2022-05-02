Daughters Of The American Revolution Name Good Citizen Award Recipients

Hannah Angell, center, was recently presented with a Good Citizens Award from the Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Making the presentation is Elaine Bellavance and Laura Benjamin. (Courtesy photo)
During the March meeting of the Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), held in Lyndon Center, the Good Citizens Committee honored Hannah Angell, a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy as a Good Citizen. Elaine Bellavance presented the certificate; Hannah’s mother, Jessica Angell pinned her daughter; and Laura Benjamin explained the symbolism of the pin.
Three other seniors have been named Good Citizens at their high schools, but were unable to attend the meeting. They are Cole Alexander from Lake Region Union High School, Allie Beliveau from Danville School, and Iva Demag from Craftsbury Academy.
Cole won the Chapter essay contest and came in second at the State level.
The Saint John de Crevecoeur Chapter is one of 13 NSDAR chapters in Vermont, serving Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties, and also welcomes members from adjacent areas of New Hampshire.
