David Moody Earns Ignite Presidential Fellowship

Craftsbury Academy’s David Moody is one of the inaugural recipients of the Ignite Presidential Fellowship at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., a merit-based award covering full tuition for four years. Because he is still a junior, David will begin in the early-college Clarkson School, which offers additional supports during his first year of study, and then complete three more years as a traditional undergraduate.
According to the scholarship website, “‘Clarkson is looking for different students, those who want to innovate, be creative, and ignite passion about everything they do,’ said Clarkson President Anthony G. Collins. ‘We’re seeking prospective students with minds that will challenge every way we do things, while intuitively knowing there is a better way.’” The interview committee decided David, who plans on pursuing a bachelor of science degree in Mechanical Engineering, meets this criteria.
While a total of 10 Ignite Presidential Fellowships were awarded across the university, only one was available for the Clarkson School. The application began with an essay about what personal passions will be ignited at Clarkson and how these can be turned into innovations with a global impact. David outlined his concern for the environment and, while building their own home, noted the challenges faced by his family as they designed their energy grid. Based on this experience, David hopes to make solar energy systems more “plug-and-play” so that more people can build their own off-grid systems.
After his essay made it through multiple rounds of review, David was named as a semi-finalist with 5 other Clarkson School applicants, all of whom would have to participate in a virtual interview with the fellowship panel. A few days later, David received news that he was the chosen recipient and has plans to accept. Earlier this year, he was able to shadow a student as part of an overnight experience at Clarkson, which convinced him that the university is a perfect fit.
In addition to his own personal drive for higher education, David has been supported by the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Upward Bound program for two years. He partially attributes his success to the college essay workshops, SAT prep, and general application support the program provided. Upward Bound at NVU-Lyndon is a college-preparatory program funded through the United States Department of Education. The program is committed to providing modest-income, first-in-family, college-bound students with the academic background, college-preparatory experiences and support to succeed in college immediately after high school. The Upward Bound program works with 75 students in nine area high schools dedicated to achieving their post-secondary dreams. For more information, contact Rick Williams in the Upward Bound Office at (802) 626-3814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.